Blood Donations Needed at Local Hospitals

HYANNIS – A series of June blood drives have been announced as Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are in need of donations.

Officials with Cape Cod Healthcare say it is difficult to keep needed supply levels since donated blood only last for about six weeks.

There will be blood drives on Tuesday, June 7 at Falmouth Hospital from 10am to 4pm, Wednesday, June 8 at Northside United Methodist Church in Brewster from 10am to 4pm, and Friday, June 10th at Harwich Community Center from 9am to 3pm.

Click here for a full list of upcoming blood drives in June.

People who donate to a Cape Cod Healthcare blood drive in the month of June will get a gas gift card.

Call 508-862-5663 to make an appointment at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital. Click here for more information about making an appointment at the Center.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter