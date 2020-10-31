Blue Moon Set to Occur This Halloween

HARWICH-A blue moon will appear in the night sky this Halloween.

A “blue moon” is defined as the second full moon in a calendar month, giving the year 13 full moons as opposed to the dozen that is typically seen.

A full moon being in the sky on Halloween is rare; NASA reports that it happens about once every 19 years. Despite the name, the moon will not literally be blue on Halloween night.

The Harwich Conservation Trust stated that the moon is set to rise on the eastern horizon just before 6 p.m. on Saturday night.