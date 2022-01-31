State to Launch Prison Body Camera Program

HYANNIS – A new body-worn camera program funded by the state is anticipated to launch at a maximum-security facility in Massachusetts this summer.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security announced the program in coordination with the Mass Department of Corrections. It’s is expected to launch at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley this summer.

“Implementing this BWC pilot program reinforces our commitment to advancing the safety of correctional officers and those entrusted to their care,” Public Safety Secretary Terrence Reidy said.

The use of body worn cameras aims to strengthen communication among DOC staff, support better interactions between inmates and staff, and promote transparency and accountability.

“This innovative tool has a proven track record of improvising safety, providing valuable documentation for evidentiary purposes, resolving officer-involved incidents, and offering a useful training tool for the Department and its officers,” said DOC Commissioner Carol Mici.

The state is investing $1 million in the two-phase pilot program, with the first phase concentrating on technology needs, while the second phase centering on operational implementation.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter