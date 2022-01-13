You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Boston Makes Final Push to Clear Out Homeless Encampment

Boston Makes Final Push to Clear Out Homeless Encampment

January 13, 2022

Creative Commons License

BOSTON (AP) – Workers have started removing the last tents from a homeless encampment at a Boston intersection known as Mass and Cass.

Bulldozers loaded tents, tarps, milk crates, wooden pallets, coolers, and other items into trash trucks Wednesday to be hauled away. Street sweepers moved in once a section was cleared.

New Mayor Michelle Wu had pledged to get housing and support for people living in tents in the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. A city official says more than 100 people have already been relocated to housing.

The city has approached the camp as a humanitarian and public health crisis.

By Rodrique Ngowi, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 