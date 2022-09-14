You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Boston Marathon to Welcome Nonbinary Athletes to 2023 Race

Boston Marathon to Welcome Nonbinary Athletes to 2023 Race

September 14, 2022

Photo courtesy of Wally Gobetz, Creative Commons license

BOSTON (AP) — Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men’s or women’s divisions.

Race organizers announced the change on Monday as registration opened for the 127th running of the prestigious race next April 17.

The Boston Athletic Association says it’s been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA’s other events.

It says nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they’ve completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window.

Races around the U.S. increasingly are adding nonbinary divisions and offering equal prize money.

By WILLIAM J. KOLE, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 