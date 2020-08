NANTUCKET-Boston Pops for Nantucket will be holding a free broadcast performance on Saturday, August 8.

The 45 minute show from the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra will feature both old and new pieces, along with a pre-recorded fireworks display. Local heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic will be honored throughout.

The show will begin at 7 p.m., and will be shown on the island’s community television channel.