Bourne Administrator: Splash Pad Reopening Up in the Air

June 30, 2020

BOURNE – Coronavirus restrictions and closures continue to be lifted across the state, but it is unclear when the splash pad at Buzzards Bay Park will resume operations.

Bourne Town Administrator Anthony Schiavi explained at a recent meeting that the reopening date for the splash pad will be determined by a number of factors. Sector-specific restrictions and oversight will have to be implemented, he added.

“I think it’ll really come down to whether we have the capacity to be able to meet the restrictions that the state and public health officials are putting on things like splash pads,” Schiavi said.

The splash pad, Schiavi said, is subject to a large amount of standards and guidance for proper operations.

“Obviously, we have to make sure that if we do open something up, that we can meet all of the requirements that are put on those different types of activities,” he said.

Schiavi said the playgrounds within the area likely face a more clear path to reopening.

