Bourne Annual/Special Town Meeting to be Held on Football Field Tonight

BOURNE – Bourne residents will gather on the football field at Bourne High School tonight for the Annual/Special Town Meeting.

There are 12 articles on the warrant for Annual Town Meeting, which includes a citizen’s petition asking residents if they will vote in favor of the town withdrawing its membership from the MBTA and the approval of the $70 million operating budget Fiscal Year 2021 town budget.

The two articles on the warrant for Special Town Meeting includes asking residents to approve $340,000 from the CPA fund to acquire 6.3 acres of land fronting the Back River and appropriating over $4,200 from free cash to pay unpaid bills.

The event begins at 7 p.m.