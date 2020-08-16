Bourne Awarded $100k For Bike Path Extension

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne has been awarded $100,000 in state funding to complete a land survey and design plans of the proposed four-phase Bourne Rail Trail project.

The grant funds will be used for Phases 1, 2 and 4b.

Phases 1 and 2 include the development of 2.5 miles of a rail-with-trail shared-use path beginning at the Cape Cod Canal Recreation Path in Bourne and ending at Monks Cove recreation area near Monument Beach.

Phase 4b address the work from the Bourne/Falmouth town line terminus that Falmouth is currently trying to complete.

Completing phase 1 and 2 will create a 9-mile trail on the Upper Cape from the start of the Cape Cod Canal Recreation Path in Sandwich to Monks Cove and a 1-mile segment that includes the extension of the Shining Sea Bikeway from Route 151 to Cataumet.

The deadline for spending the state grant funds is June 30, 2021.

The state previously awarded the town $285,000 for the bike path extension project.

Design work is currently underway on Phases 1 and 2.