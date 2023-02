BOURNE – Pavement repairs along the Bourne Bridge will be carried out on Thursday, February 9.

After the Sagamore Bridge had similar work done the day before, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers advised that the Bourne Bridge will have one lane of traffic closed in each direction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The construction is related to emergency pavement repairs, according to officials.

Wide loads will not be allowed to cross the span during work hours, which are weather permitting.