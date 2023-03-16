Bourne Community Health Center Expands Walk-In Services

BOURNE – The Community Health Center office in Bourne now provides walk-in services.

Residents, not just patients with the organization, will be able to take advantage of quick treatments for ailments such as sore throats, colds, and other minor injuries or illnesses. No appointments are needed for this type of care.

CHC said in a statement that they’re aiming to increase access for those in the Upper Cape area.

Bourne’s office along Waterhouse Road will be open for walk-in care on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To learn more, visit CHC’s website by clicking here.