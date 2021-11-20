You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Bourne High School Planning Open House For Seventh and Eighth Graders

Bourne High School Planning Open House For Seventh and Eighth Graders

November 20, 2021

BOURNE – Bourne Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou and Amy Cetner, Principal of Bourne High School recently announced that the school will host an open house on Monday, November 22 for students in grades seven and eight at the Bourne High School Auditorium.

The “Bourne Advantage Showcase” will be a morning and evening event in which students and families can learn about course offerings, programs, and receive a firsthand look at student life at Bourne High School.

“We hope all families ill take advantage of this opportunity to learn firsthand about the high-quality programing available to all students at Bourne High School,” Principal Cetner said.

“The event will give our students in grades 7 and 8 the chance to meet with current high school students and teachers, engage in hand-on curricular activities, and much more,” she said.

Students in grades 7-12 who are interested in applying to Bourne Public Schools through the state’s school choice program are also welcome to attend.

To learn more dial 508-759-0670.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


