You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Mobile Home Lawsuit Remanded

Bourne Mobile Home Lawsuit Remanded

December 27, 2024

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Appeals Court is sending a lawsuit over the ownership of the Pocasset Mobile Home Park in Bourne back to the Barnstable Superior Court.

Residents have been fighting a potential acquisition for about five years by Crown Communities LLC. They exercised their right of first refusal and matched the offer.

The Appeals Court determined that Barnstable Superior Court Judge Michael Callan made errors in calculating the required number of resident owners who supported their purchase.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell submitted a brief in support of the resident association. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 