Bourne Mobile Home Lawsuit Remanded

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Appeals Court is sending a lawsuit over the ownership of the Pocasset Mobile Home Park in Bourne back to the Barnstable Superior Court.

Residents have been fighting a potential acquisition for about five years by Crown Communities LLC. They exercised their right of first refusal and matched the offer.

The Appeals Court determined that Barnstable Superior Court Judge Michael Callan made errors in calculating the required number of resident owners who supported their purchase.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell submitted a brief in support of the resident association.