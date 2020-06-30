Bourne Residents Reject MBTA Membership Withdraw

BOURNE – Bourne residents turned down efforts to have the town withdraw its membership from the MBTA at its Annual/Special Town Meeting on Monday night.

A petition article sponsored by the Bourne Republican Town Committee called for the withdraw because they believe that the $40,000 in membership fees that are paid annually is a waste because there has been no commuter rail service yet in the town.

Membership to the MBTA was approved by residents in 2015.

Voters also approved the town’s $70 million operating budget for 2021 and $340,000 in CPA funds to acquire 6.3 acres of land fronting the Back River.

The event was held under a tent on Jackson Field at Bourne High School where town officials made sure that residents could have enough room to socially distance.