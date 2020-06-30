You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Residents Reject MBTA Membership Withdraw

Bourne Residents Reject MBTA Membership Withdraw

June 30, 2020

BOURNE – Bourne residents turned down efforts to have the town withdraw its membership from the MBTA at its Annual/Special Town Meeting on Monday night.

A petition article sponsored by the Bourne Republican Town Committee called for the withdraw because they believe that the $40,000 in membership fees that are paid annually is a waste because there has been no commuter rail service yet in the town.

Membership to the MBTA was approved by residents in 2015.

Voters also approved the town’s $70 million operating budget for 2021 and $340,000 in CPA funds to acquire 6.3 acres of land fronting the Back River.

The event was held under a tent on Jackson Field at Bourne High School where town officials made sure that residents could have enough room to socially distance.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


