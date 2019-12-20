Bourne School Superintendent Position Down to 4 Finalists

BOURNE – After accepting 28 applications and conducting 14 interviews, the Bourne School Committee has chosen four finalists for the district’s superintendent position.

Nantucket High School Principal Dr. John Buckey, Assistant Superintendent for Bourne Melissa Eakins-Ryan, Superintendent of Scituate Public Schools Ron Griffin, and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou have been named as the finalists.

Bourne School Superintendent Search Committee Chair Steven Strojny said that while not initially committed to the number, four finalists seemed like a natural fit.

“If there were only three really good candidates, or if there were five really good candidates, we were willing to stretch it one way or the other,” Strojny said at a school committee meeting this week.

“It seems that four was the number that just rose to the top.”

Strojny thanked screening committee members for their work in narrowing down the field, while also expressing appreciation for assistance from the New England School Development Council.

“I’d be remiss if i didn’t also acknowledge the assistance of NESDEC, who really did a great job of offering us a process that gave us the flexibility to tailor it to the needs of Bourne and where we wanted this to go,” he said.

Final interviews with the candidates will be held January 8 and January 10. Interviews will be open to the public. A public comment form will also be made available to community members who want to make their thoughts heard.