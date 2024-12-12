You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Temporarily Closes Sagamore Beach North Parking Lot

December 12, 2024

Sagamore Beach

BOURNE – Bourne is closing parking and access to Sagamore Beach at its parking lot off Sagamore Road, also known as the North Lot.

The town says the closure is necessary to conduct improvements to install new stairs and landings, pavement mill and overlay, additional stormwater retention, and other improvement projects.

There are pedestrian access points to the beach farther south on Sagamore Road.

The work is anticipated to be completed by next spring.

The project was paid for by Community Preservation Funds that were approved at Bourne Town Meeting in 2023.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

