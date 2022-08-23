You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Tidal Test Site’s Army Corps License Renewed

August 23, 2022

BUZZARDS BAY – The Bourne Tidal Test Site has received an extension to their license with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, allowing the project to continue with extended tests related to technology that collects energy from marine currents.

Tidal energy methods, underwater sensors, and other developments are all ironed out at the site within the Cape Cod Canal by Littoral Power Systems, the development company based out of New Bedford.

This extended license means that starting in October, new hydrokinetic technology can be tested in Buzzards Bay.

While the tests get set to begin, those behind the Bourne Tidal Test Site will be applying for licenses with the U.S. Department of Energy that would pave the way for federal grants to fund porotype testing while also allowing their project to connect to the electrical grid.

