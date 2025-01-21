You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Wants Public Feedback On Recreational Areas

January 21, 2025

Image from Town of Bourne

The Town of Bourne Recreation Committee is inviting residents to participate in a feasibility study to help shape the future of four key outdoor recreation areas.

They are: Chester Park, Pocasset, Clark, and Keith Field.

The town says the survey marks a critical step in developing a master plan that reflects the needs and preferences of the community’s outdoor recreational needs.

The feasibility study was funded through voter approval at last year’s town meeting.

The survey is open now until February 5th. The link is available by clicking here.

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


