Bourne Wants Public Feedback On Recreational Areas

The Town of Bourne Recreation Committee is inviting residents to participate in a feasibility study to help shape the future of four key outdoor recreation areas.

They are: Chester Park, Pocasset, Clark, and Keith Field.

The town says the survey marks a critical step in developing a master plan that reflects the needs and preferences of the community’s outdoor recreational needs.

The feasibility study was funded through voter approval at last year’s town meeting.

The survey is open now until February 5th. The link is available by clicking here.