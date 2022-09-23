Bourne, Yarmouth ARPA Awards Announced

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth and Bourne are the latest towns to receive federal COVID-19 relief funds through Barnstable County.

Barnstable County Commissioners and the Assembly of Delegates made the announcement on Wednesday, September 21st.

Yarmouth will receive roughly $1,043,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to help fund its wastewater infrastructure project’s design phase.

“This additional funding will help reduce some of our borrowing for design work in advance of construction,” Yarmouth Town Administrator Bob Whritenour said.

The county said one of the project’s goals is to reduce impact in certain water sheds with high levels of nitrogen.

Bourne received an award of a little over $107,000 to support IT infrastructure in its public schools. The work will improve outdated systems and make the public network more secure.

“The infusion of ARPA money will allow the school department to make additional progress on their 3-year IT strategic plan to increase cybersecurity and build a more resilient and robust network,” Bourne Town Administrator Marlene McCollem said.

Bourne had already received most of their allocation to purchase two ambulances.

The county has already awarded ARPA funds to several towns including Barnstable, Falmouth, Mashpee and Sandwich.

The county recently gave an update on the application status of other towns in the region.

Officials said there are still funds remaining but towns who have not received their awards should apply immediately.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter