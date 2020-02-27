Boys and Girls Club Hosts Child and Family Fair

MASHPEE – The 17th annual Child and Family Fair was held by the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod Wednesday afternoon.

The free event featured over 25 nonprofit organizations from the area that serve the needs of local kids and families, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands, Children’s Cove, and Community Health Center of Cape Cod.

Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club Ruth Provost has been planning this event alongside Kerry Bickford since its inception. Provost describes the fair as a way for families to learn about important local organizations together in a fun environment.

“It’s really important that my kids see that, and to give that resource to the parents,” she said.

Mashpee Human Services Director Gail Wilson was given the Lights On Award for her work to prevent the use of harmful substances, an issue Provost said impacts countless lives in the region and in the country.

Wilson thanked the Boys and Girls Club for the recognition.

The event also featured games and activities for children.

Provost said that the event consistently results in kids and families finding the information they need, and that the organization as a whole makes a difference.

“When you look at our numbers and the data we have, it really shows that it helps kids avoid risky behaviors across the board, and that’s a huge impact for them and their lives,” she continued.

Provost also thanked the staff and customers of the local 99 Restaurant locations for their support. The chain raised more than $18,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod, and has given the organization over $156,000 over the years.