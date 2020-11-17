Polar Express Motorcade Celebrates the Holidays Safely

MASHPEE – To celebrate the holiday season safely, the Town of Mashpee and the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod are hosting the Polar Express Motorcade for local families.

The motorcade will begin at the Boys and Girls Club and will travel around town viewing decorated houses and businesses that registered ahead of time to participate in the event.

“People can’t get together for Christmas caroling or the usual holiday parades that go on around town, so we decided to do something really fun that’s safe for the family to do and will get them out and having something a little seasonal to do,” said Ruth Provost, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club.

The event is free of charge and will be limited to fifty automobiles.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars in the spirit of any holiday throughout the season, with a local restaurant gift certificate going to the best accessorized vehicle.

Homes or businesses registered to be on the viewing route also become eligible for the same prize for the best decorated.

Organizers ask those who wish to compete for the prize to register by November 23 and the final route will be approved by November 25.

Provost said that any residents who are along the finalized route are invited to head outside during the motorcade and celebrate the holidays with bell-ringing, a central theme of the Polar Express story.

“We’re just trying to bring some joy to families and especially to kids during the holiday season,” said Provost.

The Polar Express Motorcade will depart the Club on December 12 at 4 pm.

To register a home or business to be on the route or register a car for the motorcade, visit the Boys and Girls Club website.

The Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod is also hosting other programs for all ages such as their before and after-school groups for younger kids and teens, including Teen Nights from 6 to 10 pm for grades 7 through 12.