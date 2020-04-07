Boys and Girls Club Providing Online Services During Outbreak

MASHPEE – Although the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod has canceled all of its programming through May 4, the organization is still providing live video programming through the web.

Children in grades 1 through 8 can join video conferences through Zoom and participate in activities.

Executive Director Ruth Provost said that this method of offering programming was created as a way to keep residents updated with familiar faces at the club.

“The only way to continue to provide that kind of support to our kids and families was to go online,” Provost said.

Notifications via Facebook or email will be provided to parents prior to each online session. Provost said that the programs are open to non-members as well.

Private Xbox Live parties will also be created by the organization to allow teens to play video games with each other for prizes.

Provost is proud of how full-time staff members have transitioned operations onto web-based platforms.

“It’s really been wonderful to watch them learn this and to step up, because they really want to connect with the kids,” she said.

Online programming is scheduled to run through May 2, or when local schools open their doors again. Services may expand in the future, the organization said in a statement, depending on how the situation develops.

For more information, visit the organization’s website by clicking here.