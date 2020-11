MASHPEE – Programs at the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod will be made available during part of the week of Thanksgiving.

From November 23 to November 25, activities such as dodgeball, creative arts, and pizza making will be offered to kids and teens from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information, including how to register, can be found on the club’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.