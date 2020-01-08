Brady Says He Wants to Return Next Season

FOXBORO – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said today that he “still has more to prove” and wants to continue playing football next season.

He thanked fans on his social media accounts for the support he’s received over the past 20 years.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” said Brady. “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

At a press conference this week, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t answer any questions about the future of the team and what direction they were going to take.