You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Brady Says He Wants to Return Next Season

Brady Says He Wants to Return Next Season

January 8, 2020

Photo: Twitter.com

FOXBORO – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said today that he “still has more to prove” and wants to continue playing football next season.

He thanked fans on his social media accounts for the support he’s received over the past 20 years.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” said Brady. “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

At a press conference this week, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t answer any questions about the future of the team and what direction they were going to take.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 