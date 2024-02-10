Brewster Announces Pledged Funding For Sea Camps Properties

BREWSTER – The Town of Brewster recently announced that it expects to receive $3.5 million in pledged funding to improve and protect both Cape Cod Sea Camps properties through a partnership with Mass Audubon and the Brewster Conservation Trust.

Two million dollars will be allocated toward the 55-acre property to implement a conservation restriction on about ten acres of coastal habitat while offering nature-based education programming for the public and a nature center and cabin space for seasonal Mass Audubon employees.

An additional $1.5 million will go toward a proposed plan to establish a guaranteed conservation restriction for 85 percent of the land within the 66-acre Long Pond property, complemented by a pledged contribution from the Brewster Conservation Trust of at least $1 million.

Through the partnership on the Long Pond property, Mass Audubon would provide extensive environmental and outdoor education services including birding, kayaking, and field studies, with the potential addition of an on-site summer camp.

Plans to determine the utilization of the two properties were set in motion following their $26 million purchase from the Delahanty families in 2021.

“Our residents have consistently expressed overwhelming support for developing partnerships with Mass Audubon and Brewster Conservation Trust to provide nature-based programming and to help preserve critical portions of the Sea Camps properties,” said Ned Chatelain, Chair of the Brewster Select Board.

“The Town of Brewster recognizes the unique opportunity presented by these properties for generations to come and we appreciate Brewster Conservation Trust’s and Mass Audubon’s willingness to partner with us in a way that balances the variety of public interests and reflects the diverse values expressed by our residents throughout the community planning process.”

The Select Board will present their proposals for the properties on February 15 alongside members of the Bay & Pond Property Planning Committees, to be shared at Town Meeting on May 11, 2024.