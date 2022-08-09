Brewster, Bourne to Meet Again in Cape League Title Series

BOURNE – A Cape Cod Baseball League king will soon be crowned as the Bourne Braves get set to face the defending champions, the Brewster Whitecaps, in a best-of-three series starting Tuesday night.

It’s a rematch of last year’s title bout and the third time Bourne and Brewster have met in the finals since 2017; Brewster won both times.

The Whitecaps are looking to become the first Cape League team to win back-to-back championships since the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox took three straight titles between 2014 and 2016. Meanwhile, the Braves will try to finish atop the league for the first time since 2009.

Game one of the Cape League Championship is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at Bourne’s Doran Park at 6 p.m., weather permitting. Game two is set to be held at Stony Brook Field in Brewster on Wednesday, August 10, at 3:30 p.m. Game three, if necessary, is slated to begin at 4 p.m. in Bourne on Thursday, August 11.