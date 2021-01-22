You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Brewster Community Network Hosting COVID-19 Forum

January 22, 2021

BREWSTER – The Brewster Community Network will host a virtual forum to update members of the community on local and regional responses to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The organization said that the forum will focus on testing sites and options, vaccination timelines and sites, quarantine requirements, and contact tracing programs on Cape Cod. 

Speakers that will present at the forum include Deirdre Arvidson, Public Health Nurse with the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment; Amy von Hone, Brewster Health Director; and Rob Malin, M.D. and director of Nauset Testing, a testing site in Brewster that will open soon. 

The forum will also allow time for audience questions and panel discussion. 

The presentation will be hosted on Zoom, and the log-in details can be found on the BCN website, as well as through the organization’s email list at least 24 hours before the meeting.

The forum will be presented on Thursday, January 28 from 6:30 to 8 pm.

