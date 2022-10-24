Brewster Holding Community Housing Event

BREWSTER – Brewster is holding a community housing forum to provide residents with resources and information.

People will be able to learn about the town’s rental assistance program and funds to help income-eligible households with housing rehabilitation and childcare.

Those who want to learn more about creating accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on their residences are also encouraged to attend.

Several agencies will have a presence at the meeting, including Brewster Housing Authority, Brewster Council on Aging, Cape Light Compact, and Community Development Partnership.

Homeless Prevention Council, Housing Assistance Corporation, Lower Cape Outreach Council, The Resource Inc. and We Can will also have representatives at the event.

Officials from these groups will be at the meeting to answer questions and talk about the application process for certain programs.

The event will also include a brief presentation on the town’s recently approved housing production plan.

The Community Housing Forum is taking place on Thursday, October 27 from 5pm to 6:30pm at the Brewster Ladies Library.

The forum is sponsored by Brewster’s Housing Partnership and Affordable Housing Trust.

Contact Housing Coordinator Jill Scalise at 508-896-3701 ext. 1169 for more information.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter