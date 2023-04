BREWSTER – A Brewster man recently won a $1 million dollar scratch ticket prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Arthur Fowle chose the one-time payment option of $650,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dennis Food and Package located at 894 Route 134 in South Dennis.

A $10,000 bonus will go to the store for selling the winning ticket.

Fowle is the third lottery winner on the Cape and Islands this month.