Brewster Native to Receive 2023 Commonwealth Heroine Award

BREWSTER – Long-time environmental and political activist and Brewster native Fran Schofield will receive the Commonwealth Heroine Award at the Massachusetts Statehouse on Friday, June 23.

The award is given to women who have made exemplary contributions to the growth of their communities through public or community service.

Schofield was nominated by First Barnstable State Representative Christopher Flanagan from the Barnstable District, and is one of only two nominees from Cape Cod.

“Fran has been a quiet but powerful force in political and environmental realms on Cape Cod for nearly 20 years,” said Flanagan.

“She was an indefatigable volunteer for the Climate Collaborative and played a critical role in its exponential growth over the last seven plus years. Through her work, the organization now convenes environmental, business, energy, activist, and policy leaders from across the Cape and represents more than 3,000 stakeholders around the region. Fran is a widely respected and effective community leader, and I was honored to nominate her,” Flanagan said.

The Brewster resident is also known for her founding, sustaining, and leadership roles in the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative, which is a nonprofit organization with the goal of reducing the impacts of climate change on the Cape region.

Schofield joined 125 other women from across the Commonwealth to receive the award recently at the Statehouse Great Hall of Flags.

