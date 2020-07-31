Brewster Officials Pleased with Beach Ambassador Program

BREWSTER – The pilot Beach Ambassador program in Brewster continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation and beach crowds that have built during the pandemic.

The program was created in the town to advise beach visitors about health guidelines and practices.

It began at the start of July, and Town Administrator Peter Lombardi said that town officials have been meeting consistently to review weekly reports from ambassadors.

Changes to access plans have been made where the officials have seen fit, including parking space reductions at Breakwater Beach.

Generally, Lombardi said health guidelines seem to be clicking with beach visitors.

“I think the beach ambassadors feel like our beaches–even though they’re crowded, especially at high tides–do have sufficient room to meet the minimum state standards of social distancing, the 12 feet,” Lombardi said.

Lombardi did add that groups of 10 have seemingly grown in recent days, but ambassadors were “responsive” to potential issues.

The public has, by and large, reacted positively to the ambassadors, Lombardi said.

“The feedback we’ve gotten from (the public) is that their approach has been education first…They haven’t received much, if any, pushback,” he continued.

The ambassadors typically operate in two teams of two, making stops to advise visitors when needed.