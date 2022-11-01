You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Brewster Special Town Meeting To Tackle Sea Camps Future Planning

November 1, 2022

View of the water from the Sea Camps property. Credit: Town of Brewster

BREWSTER – Brewster voters will shape the future of the recently-acquired Sea Camps property among other articles at this month’s Special Town Meeting. 

On the warrant is authorization for a Comprehensive Plan for future uses of the property, as well as building a new parking area. 

Brewster Special Town Meeting is scheduled for November 14 at 6 pm at Stony Brook Elementary School. 

Nauset Youth Alliance will provide free childcare services for children ages 5 to 14 from 5:30 to 8:30. 

The Council on Aging is also offering rides to and from Town Meeting. 

The full warrant can be found here.

