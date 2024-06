BREWSTER – Brewster town officials are notifying the public that the Town will fully close the northern section of Route 137 – or Long Pond Road – from Route 124 to Route 6A on Tuesday and Wednesday to repair a sinkhole and install new piping to improve drainage, with partial lane closures expected to continue on Thursday.

During this time vehicles will be detoured via Route 124.

Motorists are asked to keep an eye out for posted signage and practice caution while work is ongoing.