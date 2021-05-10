Brewster to Hold Vote on Dog Park

BREWSTER – The proposed Brewster dog park will be a point of discussion at the next Brewster Annual Town Meeting.

Residents will be allowed to cast their votes for or against the dog park at the meeting on May 15.

If the vote passes, the dog park would use $185,000 in Community Preservation Funds for its construction.

The park would be built behind the Brewster Police Department.

A fence would enclose the park, which would have two separate areas for small and large dogs.

Water stations, places to dispose of waste, benches, and designated parking are among the features included in the proposed facility.

The proposed park on Harwich Road would be handicapped accessible.

Additional funding for the project will come from Friends of Brewster Dog Park Inc. who have collected $50,000 for the park.

Supporters of the project hope to provide opportunities for dogs to learn and socialize with each other.

About 25% of Brewster households own dogs, according to Friends of Brewster Dog Park Inc.

