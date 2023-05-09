You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Brewster Woods Affordable Housing Units Officially Open

Brewster Woods Affordable Housing Units Officially Open

May 9, 2023

BREWSTER – A ribbon cutting ceremony will officially open the Brewster Woods housing complex on Tuesday, May 9.

The site by Frederick Court, which was built in conjunction with Housing Assistance Corporation and Preservation of Affordable Housing, features 30 units available at affordable prices.

Low and moderate income households will be eligible to call the complex home.

The ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. Guests at the event will include Brewster officials along with Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 