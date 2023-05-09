Brewster Woods Affordable Housing Units Officially Open

BREWSTER – A ribbon cutting ceremony will officially open the Brewster Woods housing complex on Tuesday, May 9.

The site by Frederick Court, which was built in conjunction with Housing Assistance Corporation and Preservation of Affordable Housing, features 30 units available at affordable prices.

Low and moderate income households will be eligible to call the complex home.

The ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. Guests at the event will include Brewster officials along with Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.