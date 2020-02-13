Malware Attack Affects EMR Systems for Pediatric Practices State-Wide

SANDWICH – A number of pediatric practices state-wide have been affected by a maleware attack that has also impacted Boston Children’s Hospital.

Briarpatch Pediatrics, which has offices in Sandwich, Yarmouth Port and Nantucket and pediatric practices in Wareham, Falmouth, Martha’s Vineyard and Plymouth, have been affected by the virus.

Briarpatch said that their electronic medical record system that is used to schedule appointments and manage patients’ medical information has been offline as a result of the attack.

The company is continuing to see patients but is utilizing a paper schedule and charts until the system is safe to bring back online.