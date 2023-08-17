Cape Cod Commission Evaluating Broadband Speed

BARNSTABLE – As remote working and schooling opportunities continue to rise around the nation, the Cape Cod Commission and consultants CTC Technology & Energy are focusing on speed tests to find the broadband capabilities on Cape.

With more residents in the region looking for the best options, Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper said the organization understands the importance and growing need for more reliability.

“Broadband is no longer an amenity, it’s a necessity for everyday life. You see people using it for work purposes, telehealth when they’re signing up for any sort of vaccines, or just trying to connect with others across the nation and across the world,” said Tupper.

Studies have shown that almost half internet customers on Cape Cod have reported download speeds under 100 megabits per second, which is lower than most other markets in surrounding areas.

As the peak summer months come to a close, Tupper says the Commission is urging residents to take a test to help them understand what areas need better accessibility.

“Now we’re actively pushing a speed test, to make sure that we get some summer data and then track it into the shoulder season as well. So anyone who is having any issues with speed or just wants to log what their speeds are, go to CapeCodCommission.org/speedtest,” Tupper said.

With an increase in the year-round population post COVID-19, the usage rates on Cape have increased the amount of broadband needed to serve the community.

The speed test is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act by Barnstable County which coincides with the statewide test administered by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute.

The link to the test can be found here.