You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Busiest Time of the Year for Family Pantry, Says Exec. Dir. Christine Menard

Busiest Time of the Year for Family Pantry, Says Exec. Dir. Christine Menard

December 11, 2024

Volunteers and donations are wanted for the Family Pantry of Cape Cod as the organization enters its busiest time of the year.

Executive Director Christine Menard says holidays can come with many stresses for families struggling to make ends meet already, but they are offering help. 

She says that economic inflation has hit families on Cape hard, especially as the slow off-season begins. She added that they are also seeing upticks in use as they help work with those families impacted by the fire that significantly damaged the Brazilian Resource Center recently. 

More on the Family Pantry, including how to sign up or volunteer, can be found on their website here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 