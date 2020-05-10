Buzzards Bay Swim Cancelled Due to COVID-19

NEW BEDFORD – Due to concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the Buzzards Bay Coalition has announced that the annual Buzzards Bay Swim has been cancelled.

The coalition cited the safety of participants, volunteers, and everyone involved with the event and the Buzzards Bay community as the reasoning to call the event off.

Since 1993, the swim between New Bedford Harbor and Fairhaven’s Fort Phoenix State Park has raised awareness and money for the preservation of Buzzards Bay.

Over $25,000 had been raised in early fundraising efforts prior to the cancellation of this year’s event.

