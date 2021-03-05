You are here: Home / NewsCenter / By Slimmest of Margins, Senate Takes Up $1.9T Relief Bill

March 5, 2021

Photo by Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON (AP)-The Senate has voted by the slimmest of margins to begin debating a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Democrats have made eleventh-hour changes in the measure aimed at ensuring they can pull President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority through the precariously divided chamber.

Democrats hope for Senate approval of the package before next week. That would give the House time to sign off on it and get the measure to Biden quickly.

They are encountering stiff opposition from Republicans arguing that the measure’s massive price tag ignores promising signs that the pandemic and wounded economy are turning around.

By Alan Fram, Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


