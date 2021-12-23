You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Can Your Pet Get COVID-19?

Can Your Pet Get COVID-19?

December 23, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) – Health officials say pets and another animals can get the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the risk of them spreading it to people is low.

Dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, otters, hyenas and white-tailed deer are among the animals that have tested positive, in most cases after contracting it from infected people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets, farm animals and wildlife, as well as with other people. The best way to prevent the virus from spreading among animals is to control it among people.

By Emma H. Tobin, Associated Press

