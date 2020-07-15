Canada, US and Mexico Poised to Extend Border Restrictions

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S., Canada and Mexico are poised to extend their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel to Aug. 21, officials said.

The agreements would extend the closure by another 30 days.

A person familiar with the matter said final confirmation of the U.S., Canada agreement has net yet occurred but is likely.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement this week, and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mexico has proposed to the U.S. government that they extend the restrictions on ground travel at the U.S.-Mexico border for 30 more days.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.