Republican Candidate for Governor Focusing on Affordability

HYANNIS – Chris Doughty, a Republican candidate running for Governor of Massachusetts, said that affordability issues will be a major part of his platform.
The former businessman said the cost of living in the state is affecting people of all ages.
“It’s made it really hard on our working families, on our young families, even my own children couldn’t afford to live here and had to leave. It’s particularly difficult on our senior citizens that are on a fixed income,” Doughty said during a campaign visit to Cape Cod on Friday.
He noted that affordable housing is more of a local issue, but that he would help local leaders set goals and work on infrastructure projects that affect housing.
“The septic problems down on the Cape, I would allocate resources for those types of infrastructure projects because I think those are so critical, to have those in place for additional housing stock,” he said.
On the issue of opioids, Doughty said he would try to learn from other states that have declining rates of opioid-related deaths and study what strategies worked.
Doughty said if elected he would look to states like Tennessee and New Hampshire that are attracting businesses and try to use similar practices.
He retired after spending most of his career running the manufacturing company Capstan Atlantic. He is running with Kate Campanale for Lt. Governor.
While Massachusetts voters cast ballots separately in the primary for governor and lieutenant governor, many candidates in recent years have teamed up with their preferred running mate.
The state primary election will be held on September 6.
Head to Chris Doughty’s website to learn more about his candidacy.
By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.