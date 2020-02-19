Cape Abilities Receives $25K through Law Firm’s ‘Charity Challenge’

HYANNIS – Cape Abilities received more than $25,000 in donations as part of a Hyannis law firm’s “Charity Challenge.”

Throughout December, the local community was encouraged to make purchases and donations at Cape Abilities Farm in Dennis towards the challenge.

The Law Offices of John C. Manoog matched the donations dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

“We are incredibly grateful for our ongoing partnership with John, whose loyalty to our mission and dedication to the individuals we serve is beyond appreciation,” said Jonathan Sproul, the president and CEO of Cape Abilities.

“The expansion of our services demands that we have a strong focus on providing supports that reflect best practice, and the generosity of partners like John Manoog allows us to do just that. We are honored to receive this gift.”

Cape Abilities is a nonprofit that serves hundreds of individuals with disabilities across the region.