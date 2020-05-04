You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Air Begins Requiring Masks for Passengers

Cape Air Begins Requiring Masks for Passengers

May 4, 2020
 

HYANNIS – As of today, Cape Air will begin requiring passengers to wear face masks or other face coverings while at the check-in counter, in the gate area, on board, and while boarding and deplaning in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For those that forget to bring a mask, some will be available from the airline.

“We encourage the use of your own personal mask but will have a limited supply on-hand should you forget to bring one of for your flight,” airline CEO Dan Wolf and President Linda Markham said in a statement.

They also said that aircraft are being sanitized between flights and fresh air is circulated constantly for increased safety.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 