Cape Air Begins Requiring Masks for Passengers

HYANNIS – As of today, Cape Air will begin requiring passengers to wear face masks or other face coverings while at the check-in counter, in the gate area, on board, and while boarding and deplaning in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For those that forget to bring a mask, some will be available from the airline.

“We encourage the use of your own personal mask but will have a limited supply on-hand should you forget to bring one of for your flight,” airline CEO Dan Wolf and President Linda Markham said in a statement.

They also said that aircraft are being sanitized between flights and fresh air is circulated constantly for increased safety.