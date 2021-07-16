You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Airport Terminal to be Renamed

July 16, 2021

HYANNIS – The terminal building at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport is set to be renamed.

The facility will be known as the Russell Boardman and John Polando Terminal Building. A dedication ceremony to commemorate the change will be held on July 28.

Boardman and Polando are known for their historic flight from New York City to Istanbul in Turkey in 1931. It set the record for the longest non-stop flight in terms of distance.

July 28 marks the 90th anniversary of their departure on the nearly 50-hour voyage.

In preparation for that flight aboard their airplane, which was dubbed the “Cape Cod,” the two aviators trained at the Hyannis airfield. It was renamed in their honor in 1981.

A plaque recognizing Boardman and Polando will also be unveiled at the airport during the dedication ceremony, which will begin at 9:30 a.m.

