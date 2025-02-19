LISTEN: Cape and Islands DA Joins Push Against Pocasset Health Center Closure

BOURNE – The Cape and Islands District Attorney has joined the push against mental health cuts on Cape.

DA Robert Galibois says that the proposed closure of the Pocasset Mental Health Center included in the Governor’s recent budget would be a big blow to behavioral health in the region.

His call joins others on both sides of the aisle, including State Senator Dylan Fernandes and State Rep. Steven Xiarhos—the latter recently joined a demonstration at the Bourne Rotary on the issue.

“We need more mental health beds and facilities, not less. So, I want to give a shoutout to their efforts in trying to get the governor to change her mind about closing Pocasset,” said Galibois.

Galibois says he’s been an advocate for mental health since the beginning of his campaign that won him the position about 2 years ago.

He highlighted the mental health diversion court set up under his tenure as further tools necessary for the Commonwealth to meet the needs of its residents facing behavioral challenges.