Cape and Islands Free of Additional Virus Deaths in Latest Report

BOSTON-Once again, there were no additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus reported on the Cape and Islands by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday.

Barnstable County saw 13 new virus cases reported in the latest update, while both Dukes County and Nantucket County had an additional positive case. These were a part of the 450 new cases reported across Massachusetts.

The DPH reported that Cape Cod Hospital had a total of six patients being treated for COVID-19, while one other was at Falmouth Hospital. The statewide hospitalization rate sits at about 0.34%.

