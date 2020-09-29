You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape and Islands Free of Additional Virus Deaths in Latest Report

Cape and Islands Free of Additional Virus Deaths in Latest Report

September 29, 2020

BOSTON-Once again, there were no additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus reported on the Cape and Islands by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday.

Barnstable County saw 13 new virus cases reported in the latest update, while both Dukes County and Nantucket County had an additional positive case. These were a part of the 450 new cases reported across Massachusetts.

The DPH reported that Cape Cod Hospital had a total of six patients being treated for COVID-19, while one other was at Falmouth Hospital. The statewide hospitalization rate sits at about 0.34%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 