Cape and Islands Free of Any Additional Coronavirus Deaths

BOSTON-Cape Cod and the Islands did not see any additional COVID-19 deaths, according to Tuesday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Barnstable County and Nantucket County did have four and two new cases of the virus respectively, which were a part of 286 new cases across the Commonwealth. The DPH also reported six additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus statewide. The daily number of COVID-19 fatalities in Massachusetts has declined in each of the past three days.

No individuals are currently being treated for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital, according to the DPH, as the statewide hospitalization rate remains at about 0.25%.

