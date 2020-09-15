You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape and Islands Free of Any Additional Coronavirus Deaths

Cape and Islands Free of Any Additional Coronavirus Deaths

September 15, 2020

BOSTON-Cape Cod and the Islands did not see any additional COVID-19 deaths, according to Tuesday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Barnstable County and Nantucket County did have four and two new cases of the virus respectively, which were a part of 286 new cases across the Commonwealth. The DPH also reported six additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus statewide. The daily number of COVID-19 fatalities in Massachusetts has declined in each of the past three days.

No individuals are currently being treated for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital, according to the DPH, as the statewide hospitalization rate remains at about 0.25%.

For more details, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 