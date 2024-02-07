Cape and Islands Homeless Programs Receive $2.4M Boost

HYANNIS – Barnstable County homelessness programs have received about $2.4 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care (CoC) initiative.

The money will help efforts quickly rehousing individuals and families facing homelessness, as well as providing support to minimize the trauma associated with displacement.

Grantees include Barnstable County, Housing Assistance Corporation (HAC), Catholic Charities of Fall River, Duffy Health Center, the MA Department of Mental Health, Sandwich Housing Authority, and Independence House. All recipients were funded as requested.

The funds will also kickstart a new program, Sandwich Housing Authority’s Fresh Start Expansion, providing two additional beds to the region’s inventory, says county officials.

“This award acknowledges both the strength of our application and the needs of the region,” said Joseph Pacheco, Barnstable County’s Director of Human Services in a statement.

“We appreciate HUD recognizing the work of the Cape and Islands CoC and our partners, and for providing the resources needed to ensure impactful programming.”

Amid a rise in homelessness across the country, this year saw a record amount of funding by the federal government at $3.16 billion dollars.